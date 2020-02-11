From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Home visit leads to drug charges
A Wooster man faces drug charges after his probation officer reportedly found two bags of suspected methamphetamine inside his camper during a home visit on Jan. 31.
Jimmy Don Henderson Sr., 62, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies, following the incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Wooster man’s parole officer was conducting a home visit of the 62-year-old’s Martin Drive residence when the contraband was found.
As authorities walked up to Henderson’s camper, they could hear him walking about inside, the report states. Once they made their way up to the camper’s door, “Henderson opened the door and looked at the officers.”
Immediately after he saw law enforcement outside his camper, the 62-year-old “attempted to close the door and ran back inside of the camper,” according to the affidavit.
Probation and parole agents chased after Henderson.
As the Wooster man tried to flee the officers, he fell on the floor next to his bed. At this point, he complied and allowed officers to handcuff him. After he got up, the report states officers could see a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine on the floor where Henderson had fallen. There was another baggie of suspected methamphetamine found on the floor on the opposite side of the bed as well, the report states.
The 62-year-old admitted to using methamphetamine about 15 minutes before the officers pulled up to his residence and said he ran from them in an attempt “to get the drugs that were found off him before being arrested.”
Suspect pulls out taser prongs, runs from police
A Heber Springs man who reportedly ran from a Faulkner County deputy after yanking out taser prongs from his chest is behind bars facing a felony drug charge.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted shortly after 7 p.m. Feb. 4 that a man walking along Lake Bennett Road was “acting crazy” and was “twirling” something in the air, according to an incident report.
Deputy Crystil Graham soon located the suspect and pulled over to talk to him. As she approached 24-year-old James T. Holland, he pulled his hands out of his shirt pocket and announced he had a gun, the report states.
According to the deputy’s report, she could tell whatever object he had was not a firearm, so she told him to put it on the hood of her patrol unit.
“While speaking with Mr. Holland, he was unable to remain focused and was unable to stand still,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “He stated several times ‘I am not drunk.’”
Holland reportedly refused to tell the deputy who he was but eventually allowed her to search his pockets. During the search, the deputy “felt what appeared to be a syringe in the pocket of his shorts.”
At this point, Graham opted to detain Holland and told him to put his hands behind his back. However, he started acting combative to the point the deputy pulled out her taser.
After the deputy pointed her taser at the Heber Springs man, he reportedly said: “I don’t care if you tase me. You are not putting handcuffs on me. I am claustrophobic, you will just have to shoot me.”
Eventually, the deputy deployed the taser. As soon as Holland was hit, he “grabbed both prongs and wires with his hands and pulled them off his body while laughing.”
After yanking out the taser prongs, Holland fled to his father’s house.
The suspect’s father would not let the 24-year-old inside the residence and authorities were able to arrest Holland.
The Heber Springs man is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (in reference to the syringe that had suspected methamphetamine residue in it), resisting arrest and fleeing following the incident.
As of press time Tuesday, the 24-year-old remained behind bars in the county jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
