The Conway Police Department announced a new program on Monday to help CPD better respond to mental health-related calls.
The new program, called the Community Crisis Response Team, is in conjunction with Arisa Heath and will respond to calls related to individuals that may be suffering from a mental health crisis.
“There has been a calling for law enforcement to put an emphasis on mental health awareness, both in the community and within the profession,” Lacey Kanipe, CPD’s Public Information Officer, said. “Our department is focusing on de-escalating the situation when an individual with a mental illness is involved, figuring out what triggered the crisis, connecting the individual with necessary resources, and following up with them at a later date.”
The Community Crisis Response Teams consist of one CPD officer and one social worker. The first team announced on Monday is Officer. H. Fleming and Care Coordinator J. Carrigan.
Fleming and Carrigan will be supervised by CPD’s Health and Wellness Coordinator Lieutenant A. Johnson. Lieutenant Johnson previously served as a licensed counselor for over ten years and has a background in both law enforcement and social work.
“The Community Crisis Response Team is an opportunity for CPD to focus more on the service side of protect and serve,” Johnson said. “Over the past few years, we have recognized the increased need for more and better services for individuals with mental health concerns. As we tend to be the initial point of contact for individuals in crisis (through calls to 911), we felt compelled to do more.”
There will also be a second Community Crisis Response Team added that will be announced “in the upcoming weeks” to further aid CPD and increase their ability to respond to mental health calls.
“Having an officer paired with a Care Coordinator when responding to calls for service gives us the best opportunity to make sure everyone involved is safe while also providing significantly elevated levels of care for those that need it most,” Johnson said. “It allows us to show the community that we truly are here to both protect and serve.”
The Community Crisis Response Teams are funded through a grant that was awarded to CPD by the Department of Justice with the purpose of providing CPD with the resources it needs to better serve the Conway community.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
