Authorities have identified and released the name of the man who was found dead late Monday night.
Timothy Walker, 29, of Conway was found in the trunk of a vehicle as authorities began investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint earlier this week.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone said deputies were initially called out around 10:30 p.m. Monday regarding a suspicious vehicle that was near the intersection of Sturgis and Round Mountain roads. Responding deputies found Walker's body in the trunk and called investigators to the scene.
Further details about the incident, including the type of vehicle, have not been released.
Stone said the sheriff’s office is not releasing those details because the case is under active investigation.
“Investigators are gathering evidence at this time,” Stone said. “We will continue to give updates on this investigation as more information becomes available.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Faulkner County Major Crimes Unit at 501-450-4917. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by submitting information using the “Crime Tips” tab online at fcso.ar.gov.
