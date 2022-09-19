The Conway Police Department is investigating a shooting over the weekend at the Conway Commons shopping center, authorities announced.
Officers responded to the shopping center at 501 Elsinger Blvd. shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting, according to the calls for service log.
“There was an altercation that took place between the involved parties which resulted in non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the victim,” CPD officials announced. “The alleged suspect and three other individuals fled the area on foot after crashing their vehicle while trying to leave the scene.”
Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130.
No further details were released as of press time Monday.
“This is an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time,” CPD officials said.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
