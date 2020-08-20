Authorities on Wednesday arrested two Little Rock residents believed to be responsible for a number of “honeybun robberies” in central Arkansas.
Mark Anthony Persley, 49, and Robin Richardson, 48, are suspected of working together to steal money from several businesses in Conway, Morrilton, White Hall and Lonoke.
Persley, who was recently released from the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, is accused of pretending to buy honeybuns from local businesses and instead stealing money from cash registers.
“Detectives with the Conway Police Department had been investigating three seemingly related convenience store robberies over the past couple of weeks,” according to a Conway Police Department news release. “In all three the man, now identified as 49-year-old Mark Persley, would go into the store and pretended to purchase a honeybun. But once the clerk rang up the purchase and opened the cash drawer, he would grab the money and leave.”
Law enforcement agencies across central Arkansas have started to alert each other and share information regarding the “honeybun robberies.”
Wednesday’s investigation began after the Morrilton Police Department received an alert around 11:50 a.m. regarding a panic alarm at the Hwy 89 Gas and Go convenience store.
A clerk told police he was robbed by a man who was buying a honeybun.
According to the clerk’s statement, Persley “knocked the glass shield off the counter to access the register ands teal the cash” before fleeing out the door and behind the building.
Following the complaint, Morrilton authorities said they set up a perimeter around the gas station and also spoke with employees at nearby businesses to get a description of the suspect vehicle. After they determined the suspect was likely in a white Chevrolet Tahoe, MPD officials reached out to nearby law enforcement agencies.
Conway detectives said they had have similar cases occur in Conway and stationed along the interstate in an effort to spot the suspect vehicle.
“Conway detectives located a vehicle matching the description and with help of the Arkansas State Police were able to get the vehicle stopped in North Little Rock,” Morrilton police said.
Persley, the suspected “Honey Bun Bandit,” and Richardson, the alleged getaway driver, were arrested on scene and taken to the Conway County Detention Center on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday.
Online records show that Persley also faces an aggravated robbery charge along with four counts of robbery, four counts of theft of property and one count of theft of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury in a case that was filed on Aug. 6 in Pulaski County Circuit Court.
