At least four people were criminally charged following a protest outside the Conway Police Department on Monday.
Gary James Adams, 41, Brooklyn May Mason, 28, and Portia DeShann Davis were each charged with criminal trespassing, obstructing governmental operations and refusal to submit to arrest. Davis also faces a disorderly conduct charge.
A group of protestors held up signs outside the police department Monday afternoon protesting against law enforcement. Online records show Adams, Mason and Davis were arrested around noon Monday.
Mason and Davis are accused of standing on a sign outside the department’s entrance despite being asked to step down onto the sidewalk.
“Two were asked repeatedly not to stand on top of a sign but ignored the officers instruction claiming it was their right to do so,” officials said in a social media post about the incident.
An incident report shows that 22-year-old Ikina Shanea Kanu also faces a disorderly conduct charge following Monday’s protest. Kanu was arrested around 4 p.m.
According to the incident report, the Conway woman was on the sidewalk outside of the police department and playing explicit music over a PA system.
“The song was loud enough to be heard from across the street,” officer Dellwyn Elkins wrote in his report. “Due to the amount of people in front of the building, we assembled a team for our safety. As we began to walk outside, the crowd began walking east on the sidewalk, still playing the song loudly.”
The officer said authorities caught up to the group “a short distance later” and arrested Kanu on a disorderly conduct charge.
“The PA system she was using to project the offensive audio language was taken as evidence,” the report further states.
Adams, Mason, Davis and Kanu are each scheduled to appear Oct. 16 in Conway District Court for their respective first appearance hearings regarding the aforementioned protest.
