After 28 days of consideration, the Conway Board of Education approved policies 4.20 and 4.56.2 regarding the use of bathrooms affected by gender and roommate assignments on overnight trips.
During the meeting on Tuesday, a group of people were escorted out by police after they chanted “Shame, shame, shame” while holding up transgender flags and signs when the final decision was made.
Hypatia Meraviglia is a transgender UCA student who was one of the audience members escorted out.
“I also was a trans teen once, and I remember the way that the policies at my school affected me and the fear, the restriction, the complications that it caused in my ability to recognize myself and to become myself. These policies are going to cause immeasurable harm mentally, physically to these students,” Meraviglia said.
During the meeting, Board President Andre’ Acklin reminded the audience that board members are elected by the community.
“You put me up here and we when we go out to the community, you're letting us know how you feel about certain things. And so, the will of this board represents the will of this community,” Acklin said.
The patron comments section of the meeting began with Cal Paulson, a local preacher. Paulson spoke in favor of the policies and described how he believes God loves all but doesn’t approve of LGBTQ+ practices or moral standards.
“I would like to say that the LGBT community has suppressed the truth about God. They seek to bring their judgment against everyone who does not agree with their gender values. They do this in order to get you to support their self-centered lifestyles,” Paulson said.
He went on to say LGBTQ+ community members “do evil,” and said, “But let me remind you that those who do such things deserve death.”
Also during the patron comments section of the meeting, Sen. Jason Rapert spoke in favor of the policies, saying he hopes the two policies prevent cases such as an incident in Virginia where an individual wearing a skirt assaulted another individual in the girl’s bathroom.
“Just because people get loud and demand we support their opinion does not change the truth or the facts. God made males and females, and the Conway school board is doing the right thing here tonight,” Rapert said.
Also on the agenda was discussion of the possible removal of two books from the junior high libraries. The two challenged books were “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin and “Felix Ever After” by Kacen Callender.
Conway Public School District Assistant Superintendent Joel Linn presented the district committee's recommendation to allow the books to remain in libraries. He said the committee felt that “Beyond Magenta” was factual and used relevant terminology and vocabulary used to describe transgender youth.
“They felt that the book fit the library standard of understanding inclusiveness and respect for diversity in the learning community,” Linn said.
Linn said the committee felt that “Felix Ever After” was relatable to all readers and related to challenges that teenagers face daily.
Ultimately, the school board voted to deny the recommendations made by the committees.
“I’d just like to say I'm an avid reader. I read a lot of books. I read all types of genres, and I read two stories out of ‘Beyond Magenta’ yesterday and I had to put it down. It was filth,” Board Secretary Jennifer Cunningham said.
In other news, the Conway Public School Board appointed Bill Milburn as the new Zone 5 board member and Amani Tate from Ida Burns Elementary was named this month’s Impact Student.
The next school meeting is at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Administration Building Board Room. All school board meetings are open to the public.
