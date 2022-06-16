The Conway Police Department responded to multiple calls on July 9 in reference to breaking or entering reports at the Lake Pointe Apartments on Dave Ward Drive.
Three different police reports were filed that detail car break-ins that occurred on the night of July 8.
One man told police that sometime between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m., someone broke into his car and took a handgun as well as a “cheap pair” of binoculars, according to the report. The man said his door was locked and that there was no sign of damage to his car so he was unsure how the culprit got in, the report stated.
A woman told police that she did leave her car unlocked overnight, but that the only thing she noticed that was stolen was a $5 bill. She said that the culprit also broke the side pins in her glove box that hold the door shut.
The third report that day detailed a closer time period where the incident could have occurred. According to this police report, the man told police that someone broke into his unlocked Toyota Avalon sometime between 11 p.m. and 3:50 a.m. The man said that his $200 JBL speaker, his Chromebook laptop and a fishing pole was taken from his vehicle.
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to the Conway Police Department for an update on the case, but the detective working on these incidents was out for the week. CPD did confirm the incidents occurred sometime during the night of July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.