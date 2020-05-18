A Conway man accused in a capital murder case is also suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint six days prior to the fatal shooting.
Ezekiel Taylor, 20, and a Jonesboro teen, 17-year-old Javion Thomas, each face capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property charges following an April 30 shooting that left 20-year-old Jason Sims Jr. dead.
Though formal charges have not yet been filed in the fatal shooting, both suspects are currently behind bars without bond pending a 60-day case review. Thomas is expected to be charged as an adult.
According to a recently filed search warrant, Taylor is also suspected of robbing a Conway woman at gunpoint on April 24.
The woman lives in Building 4 at the Rock Creek Apartments and reportedly was held at gunpoint as she was walking to her apartment.
“The victim of this crime told officers that she returned home from work and parked her car in the parking lot at Rock Creek Apartments,” the search warrant request reads in part. “After exiting her vehicle, a black male approached pointing a pistol at her. The male told her to ‘give that [expletive] up’ to with she complied by handing her purse over to him.”
The woman told police she only had $20 in cash in the purse.
According to a report, the woman described the suspect as a black man “with a slender face” who stood about 5-feet and 7-inches tall.
When the Conway Police Department released a photo of Taylor after he was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred on April 30 at the Rock Creek Apartments, the woman told police she immediately recognized him as the man who held her at gunpoint.
Detective Lyle Peresko reached out to the woman on May 7 to ask her if she’d seen the suspect in her case near her apartment since she was reportedly robbed when she told him she believed authorities had already arrested the suspect, according to court documents.
“As I spoke with the victim on [May 7], I asked her if she had seen the suspect around her home since the aggravated robbery had occurred,” Peresko wrote in a search warrant request. “The victim told me she has and explained to me that we have already arrested him. The victim told me she viewed the picture of the male that was charged for homicide at Rock Creek Apartments on [April 30] and claims that he was the one that robbed her. She had 100% confidence that this male in the picture … was the suspect.”
Peresko requested a district judge’s permission to search Taylor’s phone because he believes “data collected from his cell phone provider will prove that he was in the area” at the time the woman reported she was robbed.
District Judge Chris R. Carnahan approved the search warrant request on May 11.
Online records show that Taylor lived at the Chapel Ridge Apartments, which is near the Rock Creek Apartments. The victim in the pending murder investigation allegedly was lured from the Rock Creek Apartments to the Chapel Ridge Apartments by Taylor and Thomas early in the morning on April 30.
The detective said that given the circumstances, he believes “there is a high probability that Ezekiel could be the person who committed the aggravated robbery” on April 24.
A search warrant was conducted on Taylor’s phone on last week. Online records show that police began extracting data from the suspect’s phone at 12:03 p.m. on May 11 and that they completed the extraction at 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.