Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying three women suspected of using a debit card that was reported as stolen last month.
The Conway Police Department reached out to the public via social media Thursday morning and released security photos that show three women who recently used stolen cards at Walmart and Target.
“Your Conway Police Department needs help identifying these three women who are believed to have used debit cards stolen during a vehicle break-in at Gatlin Park,” CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said. “They made purchases of nearly $900 at Walmart on Skyline [Drive] and made an unsuccessful attempt at Target.”
The cards used were taken during a break-in on Sept. 28.
A 36-year-old Conway woman initially called police at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 28 when she and her husband returned to her vehicle after walking along the walking trail at Gatlin Park only to find out someone had shattered the front passenger window and made off with her purse and gym bag, according to an incident report.
The woman told police she and her husband got to the park at 4:05 p.m. and returned to her vehicle by 4:50 p.m. While speaking with officer Austin Clagett about the incident, the woman said she received an alert from Citi Bank saying her card was used at the Walmart on Skyline Drive.
The items taken from the woman’s white 2017 Volvo XC90 were collectively valued at $1,430, according to the report.
Authorities are asking that anyone who recognizes the women in the surveillance footage to call Conway detectives immediately. While it’s difficult to see the women’s faces, authorities are hopeful someone will recognize them.
“Yes, they have masks on but it’s very likely anyone who is familiar with these ladies might be able to identify them,” Woodruff said. “So, if that’s you then let us know by calling Detective [Joseph] Rowe or Detective [Timothy] Gray at 501-450-6130 [and] reference report 320-90758. Thanks in advance for your help.”
