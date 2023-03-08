The Conway Police Department (CPD) has issued a warning about a new scam circulating in Conway in recent weeks.
In a social media post on Monday afternoon, the CPD announced that scam callers are impersonating department officers and “informing individuals they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty,” the announcement read.
“This is not CPD contacting you,” the announcement continued. “We will not ask for funds over the phone. Typically, all money is handled through the court system.”
CPD said residents shouldn’t give callers any personal information and encouraged community members to reach out to the department if they think they have been scammed.
“If you feel you have fallen victim to this scam, you may contact us at 501-450-6120,” the announcement read. “Stay safe, everyone.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.