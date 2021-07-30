From Conway Police Department reports
Another kayak taken
On July 23, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said that between midnight and 7:30 a.m. someone stole his kayak from the back of his pickup truck.
He said it was a tan Old Town 10-foot kayak.
“Nothing else was stolen from the vehicle,” the report stated.
Son accused of stealing cash from dad’s pants
On July 25, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that between 3-7 a.m. his son still $610 from his pants.
“[He] stated that his pants were beside his bed and [his son] snuck in while he was sleeping and stole the money,” the report stated.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
