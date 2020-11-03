Twenty-one vote centers are available from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to Faulkner County voters today. Of the local issues on the ballot is a proposed tax reallocation.
The county half-cent sales tax was approved by Faulkner County voters during the 1999 general election and went into effect in 2000. The Faulkner County Quorum Court in August moved to let county residents decide whether the tax should be left as is or instead redistributed.
Currently, the county has a one-half percent sales and use tax that is split 50/50 between the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and the county roads fund.
Should Faulkner County residents approve the tax reallocation proposal, the tax would instead be split among the sheriff’s office, county roads fund, for 911 services and toward animal control/shelter. The proposal would reallocate 60 percent of the tax collections for the sheriff’s while the county road fund would see 35 percent of the money. The animal control/shelter and 911 would each get 2.5 percent of the funding.
The proposal would affect each of the respective entities differently if approved by Faulkner County voters.
Faulkner County Attorney Phil Murphy said the tax brings in roughly $10 million in revenue each year.
“We’re one of only five counties in Arkansas that have a half cent or less sales tax,” he said.
If approved by Faulkner County voters, the sheriff’s office would receive $6 million annually through revenues generated from the county sales tax while the road department’s revenue would drop from $5 million to $3.5 million. The redistributed funding would also provide $250,000 for animal control services as well as $250,000 for 9-1-1 services.
An increased budget for the sheriff’s office could allow officials to hire additional deputies, which the county attorney said could cut down on response times.
The sheriff’s office was appropriated a $12.1 million budget for 2020 – $5,247,781 from the sales tax and $6,028,433 from the county general/property tax fund.
“If the reallocation vote passes, and assuming the Quorum Court appropriates about the same amount of money to the sheriff for 2021, the sheriff would operate on an annual operated budget of $13.1 million,” Murphy said. “The sheriff has indicated the additional revenue could be used for training, technology improvement and possibly additional deputies. Additional deputies could allow current deputies to have more time flexibility and decrease the response times to rural areas of the county.”
Decreasing county road funding could affect partnership projects and employment numbers within the county road department.
“Less funding for roads would result in less road projects throughout the county and may force the county judge to terminate some positions within the road department,” Murphy said. “Reduced funding could shift the county judge’s focus away from partnership agreements with Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia and other cities so that county road resources could be spent on maintenance of the county roads. Additionally, reduced funding jeopardizes the county’s ability to provide matching funds to state highway road and bridge projects.”
Providing additional funding for 9-1-1 services is a needed cost following recent legislative change.
The county attorney said state regulations shifted in 2019 from an analog system to an updated network that includes all counties’ information – Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPS.
“The new law forces counties to shoulder the responsibility of the 9-1-1 system but also created an enhanced revenue stream through increased cell phone and prepaid phone cards fees. Currently three to four PSAPs in the county may need to be consolidated under one county umbrella. Unfortunately, the revenue forecasting for the new fee sources is unclear,” Murphy said. “The additional revenue could subsidize funding for the consolidation of PSAPs or possibly fund additional dispatch personnel.”
While the cities of Conway and Mayflower have their respective animal shelters, the county attorney said many county residents do not feel the county has properly addressed animal control issues.
The county has collected through the years $1.6 million through voluntary taxes for animal control services. Justices of the peace included animal control in the tax reallocation proposal in hopes of creating a steady, operational budget for animal control matters.
“The Quorum Court and County Judge have diligently weighed proposals for the construction of an animal shelter. Over the past several years, each shelter proposal has not garnered enough support from the Quorum Court. In theory, if reallocation passes, the $250,000 of new revenue could be used to subsidize the operation of a county animal control office that may be administered by the sheriff,” Murphy said.
Polls are open on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21 vote centers across the county. Eligible Faulkner County voters can vote at any of the following vote centers on Election Day:
Agape (ACTS) Church at 1423 Ingram St. in Conway.
Bethlehem Baptist Church at 506 Highway 225 West in Greenbrier.
Don Owen Sports Complex at 10 Lower Ridge Road in Conway.
Copperas Springs Baptist Church at 336 Highway 25 North in Guy.
Damascus City Hall at 5 Broadway St. in Damascus.
Enders Community Center at 1098 Highway 107 North in Quitman.
Friendship Baptist Church at 767 Rocky Point Road in Conway.
Greenbrier City Events Center at 5 Lois Lane in Greenbrier.
Holland City Hall at 18 Lodge Drive in Holland.
Mayflower City Hall at 2 Ashmore Dr. in Mayflower.
McGee Sports Center at 3800 College Ave. in Conway.
Mt. Gale Baptist Church 8 W. Brannon Drive in Conway.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 6 Garland Springs Road in Mt. Vernon.
Naylor United Methodist Church at 850 Highway 36 in Vilonia.
Pickles Gap Baptist Church at 2 Pickles Gap Road in Conway.
Springhill Baptist Church at 25 Highway 287 in Greenbrier.
True Holiness Saints Center at 198 Highway 286 East in Conway.
Vilonia First Baptist Church Life Center at 1206 Main St. in Vilonia.
Wooster First Baptist Church, 68 Church Circle in Wooster.
University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Hendrix College in Conway.
