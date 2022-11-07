Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday) at the following 17 vote centers throughout the county:
- Agape Church.
- Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia.
- Cooperas Springs Baptist Church.
- Damascus Fire Department.
- Friendship Baptist.
- Greenbrier Events Center.
- Mayflower Water Department.
- McGee Center.
- Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
- Mt. Vernonr Baptist Church.
- Naylor United Methodist Church.
- Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
- Springhill Baptist Church.
- Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Enders.
- True Holiness Saints Center.UCA Welcome Center.
- Wooster First Baptist Church.
The Faulkner County Election Commission noted some vote center changes from previous elections, which include “no voting at Bethlehem House, Don Owen/Conway Sports Center, Vilonia Baptist and Holland City Hall.”
Faulkner County residents can vote at any vote center on Election Day, regardless of their address. Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID with them to the vote center.
“Arkansas law requires that voters present a photo ID before voting,” Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said.
When the polls closed on Saturday, 24,235 people had voted early, which amounts to 31 percent of registered Faulkner County voters. Monday’s totals were not available as of press time.
