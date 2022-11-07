Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday) at the following 17 vote centers throughout the county:

  • Agape Church.
  • Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia.
  • Cooperas Springs Baptist Church.
  • Damascus Fire Department.
  • Friendship Baptist.
  • Greenbrier Events Center.
  • Mayflower Water Department.
  • McGee Center.
  • Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
  • Mt. Vernonr Baptist Church.
  • Naylor United Methodist Church.
  • Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
  • Springhill Baptist Church.
  • Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Enders.
  • True Holiness Saints Center.UCA Welcome Center.
  • Wooster First Baptist Church.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

