Marcus Millsap, 55, of Little Rock, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to violate racketeering laws, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Millsap was sentenced Wednesday by United States District Judge Brian S. Miller.

Millsap was indicted in September 2019 for his involvement in a white supremacist prison gang known as the “New Aryan Empire,” or NAE. NAE’s slogan is “to the dirt,” referring to the fact that members must remain in the organization until they die. Millsap was charged with, and ultimately convicted of, conspiracy to violate racketeering influenced corrupt organization laws, or RICO, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and drug conspiracy. Evidence at trial established that Millsap and others used the NAE as a corrupt organization to conduct racketeering activities, including drug distribution, solicitations of murder, and attempted murder.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.