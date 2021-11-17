The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall welcomes Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Early last year, pop-jazz phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox set out to celebrate a new millennium with “Roaring ’20s,” promising audiences across the country and around the world “the most sensational ’20s party this side of The Great Gatsby.” As a global pandemic took its toll, the tour, unfortunately, was canceled.
Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a viral phenomenon into a worldwide juggernaut, amassing more than 5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, growing from Bradlee’s tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens, to a Los Angeles studio. Most recently, Postmodern Jukebox reimagined the beloved theme from “Friends” via the evolution of music styles throughout the 20th century – beginning in the Hot Jazz ’20s and climaxing in the ’90s with a guest appearance by original “I’ll Be There for You” performers, The Rembrandts.
Meanwhile, Concord Records has released two “Essentials” compilations featuring Postmodern Jukebox classics from “American Idol” alum Haley Reinhart’s torch song rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep” to actor-comedian Wayne Brady’s Cab Calloway-inspired version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” In 2018, Bradlee told his story through his memoir, “Outside the Jukebox: How I Turned My Vintage Music Obsession Into My Dream Gig.”
“I’m grateful to be able to create and collaborate with so many talented people, and playing live to a theater full of music fans is something that we’ve all really missed,” Bradlee said. “We’re fortunate to have so many incredible fans worldwide that have enabled Postmodern Jukebox to become a global touring act, and we’re looking forward to bringing outstanding talent and classic sounds to every corner of the globe once more. It’s a grand reopening, but it’s also a grand reunion – not just for our talented cast and crew, but also for Postmodern Jukebox and fans of classic, ‘Old School’ entertainment.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Discounts are available for seniors, UCA alumni and others in the UCA community. Tickets may be purchased online, by visiting the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
