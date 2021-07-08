Officials are working to repair a fence at the Faulkner County Detention Center after an inmate escaped and stole a Utility Line Construction Company vehicle on July 4.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday afternoon, noting the escapee “had manipulated old chain link fencing welds in the exercise yard” before she “removed her clothing and was able to fit her small frame through the fence” shortly before 5:50 p.m. on July 4.
Online records show that Dystiny Fayme Diamond, 36, of Pottsville was initially booked into the county jail at 7:58 a.m. June 29 on felony residential burglary and theft of property charges. Following the July 4 incident, she is now also charged with second-degree escape, three counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal mischief and fleeing.
The Pope County woman was ordered Tuesday by District Judge Chris Carnahan to remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond in light of the charges against her.
After the 36-year-old inmate made her way through the fence in the exercise yard at Unit II, she was spotted at the neighboring Utility Line Construction Company property, according to the felony affidavit filed against her. As deputies climbed the fence to get to Diamond, the nude escapee jumped into a Ford F-550 truck and rammed the fence until she “violently forced it open.”
The truck had a trailer attached to it with an excavator loaded on it, the affidavit states.
Once she made her way through the fence at the Utility Line Construction Company, Diamond reportedly fled down Harkrider Street before turning onto Robins Street where she eventually crashed “with electrical cables between the rows of trailer homes,” the affidavit states.
Residents who were outside celebrating the holiday alerted responding deputies that Diamond hid under one of the mobile homes after she crashed the truck. According to the affidavit, the woman “was found hiding under a tarp, under a gas barbeque grill.”
Diamond was taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway before she was taken back to jail, the affidavit states. Deputies noted the woman “had many visible cuts and scrapes.”
FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs on Wednesday said the sheriff’s office is currently working to repair the exercise yard fencing.
The Pottsville woman is scheduled to appear next on July 12 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned case.
