Around two and a half pounds of suspected methamphetamine were confiscated during a Conway Police Department narcotics investigation last week.
Online records show that a confidential informant was arrested on drug charges March 3 when he told police “was able to order a large quantity of methamphetamine from a woman named Bethany Helton.”
The informant described the 30-year-old Mayflower woman to police, noting she had blue hair and was staying at the Quality Inn on Skyline Drive. At this point, authorities had the informant set up a controlled buy with Helton. Before the Mayflower woman made it to the arranged meet-up location, a search warrant affidavit stated officers learned Helton had a suspended driver’s license as well as an active search waiver on file.
Because she reportedly was driving on a suspended license, officer Todd Wesbecher pulled over the Mayflower woman.
Helton gave Wesbecher the OK to search her vehicle, the report states. While searching the white Jeep, the officer found a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a larger bag of suspected methamphetamine that had approximately 8.3 ounces in it. According to an affidavit, the larger bag was found under the passenger seat and also “had a plastic cup inside, which was used as a ‘scoop.’”
Helton and the passenger, Lisa Howard, were each arrested on drug trafficking charges and also face other drug-related charges. Online records show the two women appeared on March 4 via video conference before District Judge David L. Reynolds and were ordered to remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Investigator Matthew Holland interviewed both women at the police department prior to having them booked into the county jail, according to an affidavit.
During questioning, Helton admitted “to delivering methamphetamine” for “Hot-Shot.” According to her statement, she and her “associate,” Corey Shows, were approached by “Hot-Shot” about selling methamphetamine for him.
After agreeing to sell meth for “Hot-Shot,” Helton said she followed the Wynne man to his motel room, where she saw “a large trash bag filled with marijuana, a large bag containing ecstasy (MDMA) and methamphetamine in the miniature refrigerator.”
Authorities later learned “Hot-Shot” was 34-year-old Wesley R. Love.
Upon questioning Helton about the narcotics found in her vehicle, authorities set up round-the-clock surveillance at the Quality Inn. At 6:12 a.m. the following morning, the saw a GMC Yukon pull up into the parking lot.
According to an affidavit, a black man got out of the vehicle, walked up to Room 127, knocked on the door and then proceeded back to his vehicle, where he waited for approximately 30 minutes before returning to Room 127.
The second time the man knocked on the door to Room 127, the man police believed was Hot-Shot opened the door and let the man inside.
Love and the other man, 38-year-old Andre Hawkins, left the motel room around 11:20 a.m., the affidavit states.
By then, authorities had obtained a search warrant and detained the two men before searching Room 127. During the search, online records show that police seized approximately 2.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy tablets, marijuana, a loaded 9mm Beretta, a digital scale and $783.
According to the report, police also confiscated a bag of 153 ecstasy tablets that Hawkins reportedly hid in his pants.
Hawkins faces drug charges and was also cited for careless driving, not using a turn signal and for reportedly driving on a suspended license following the incident. Online records show he was booked into the county jail at 1:57 p.m. March 4 and that he posted bond by 6:58 p.m.
Judge Reynolds ordered on Friday that Love remain behind bars in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
