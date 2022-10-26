A large swath of Conway from the downtown area to Bruce Street was without power for over an hour on Monday. The power outage, which required Conway Police Department (CPD) officers to set up at multiple stop lights to direct traffic, affected more than 4,500 customers, Conway Corp announced in a Facebook post shortly after the outage began.
The affected areas of the outage included Central Baptist College and a section of Oak Street that has multiple businesses. The Log Cabin Democrat was among downtown businesses without power for more than an hour.
The outage map, released by CPD on Monday, fell just short of the campuses of the University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College.
Power was restored by Conway Corp crews at 11:15 a.m., an hour and 12 minutes after the utility provider announced the outage. Per Conway Corp spokesman Jeff Matthews, the downing of four circuits caused the outage.
“The outage was caused when four circuits went down at our South substation impacting 4,663 customers,” Matthews said.
When customers experience outages, they’re encouraged to call Conway Corp at 501-450-6000, the utility provider announced in their Facebook post about the outage.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.