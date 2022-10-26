Monday morning power outage affects over 4,500 customers

A large swath of Conway from the downtown area to Bruce Street was without power for over an hour on Monday. The power outage, which required Conway Police Department (CPD) officers to set up at multiple stop lights to direct traffic, affected more than 4,500 customers, Conway Corp announced in a Facebook post shortly after the outage began.

The affected areas of the outage included Central Baptist College and a section of Oak Street that has multiple businesses. The Log Cabin Democrat was among downtown businesses without power for more than an hour.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

