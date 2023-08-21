Around 4,400 Conway Corporation customers experienced a power outage Monday morning, the power company announced in a news release.
“A bird flying into a substation has damaged electrical equipment causing the outage,” Conway Corp officials said shortly after 10 a.m. “Crews are currently working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.