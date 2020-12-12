St. Joseph Preschool students performed their annual holiday program, “The Friendly Beasts: A Christmas Poem,” on Dec. 2.
The program was narrated by Middle School Principal Matt Tucker.
Inspired by writings that could date back to 12th century France, the poem centers on barnyard animals surrounding the manger where Jesus Christ was born that chant what they did for him at his birth.
For example, the cows said: “I, said the cow all white and red, I gave him my manger for a bed.”
The children dressed as cows, pigs, goats and other animals while imitating the sounds each animal makes.
