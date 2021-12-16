Each Christmas season, the St. Joseph Preschool presents a play called “The Friendly Beasts.”
The play is based on a poem written centuries ago that imagines different barnyard animals, shepherds and wise men giving gifts to Jesus at the Nativity.
The program is normally performed live in front of parents, but COVID restrictions required that it be recorded instead and was video linked to families.
The children wore costumes and masks while imitating the sounds of the animals as a narrator read such verses as “I said the cow all white and red, I gave him my manger for His bed, I gave him my hay to pillow His head, I, said the cow all white and red.”
This year’s narrator was High School Principal Matt Tucker. The preschool director is Amy Evans.
