St. Joseph preschool children recently raised money benefiting two community service organizations — Bethlehem House and the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA).
Through the school’s Blessings Fund, each organization received checks for more than $450.
CAPCA representative Jennifer Welter accepted its donation while Bethlehem House’s Haley Moran was on hand to accept the donation for it.
