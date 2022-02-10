Arkansas State Parks manages approximately 500 acres of land in northern Faulkner County. As part of management activities at Woolly Hollow State Park, a prescribed burn is scheduled between Feb. 14-28. Park neighbors near the prescribed burn areas are being notified.
The primary reason for this burn is for hazardous fuel reduction, protection of the wildland urban interface, maintaining healthy vegetation, reduction of invasive species and benefiting native species. Prescribed burns on the state park will help reduce the risk of a destructive wildfire affecting the park and nearby property.
The burn is being conducted by specially-trained crews, skilled in fire management operations. This includes personnel from the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas State Parks and local fire departments. Safety is emphasized in all phases of fire management with local fire protection representatives being involved in the planning process.
The burn will occur within prescribed parameters including temperature, winds, humidity and fuel moistures.
The burn is planned to encompass 40 acres at the park. The Cabin Loop Trail, Gold Creek Loop Trail, and the north section of the Huckleberry Trail will be closed during the burn and will open up once safe to do so.
Anyone with questions, who wants additional information or would like to review a copy of the extended burn plan, can contact Woolly Hollow State Park at 501-679-2098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.