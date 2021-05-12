According to superintendent evaluations from 2018 and 2019, Dr. Mark Gotcher’s job performance at Russellville School District was rated “proficient.”
Legible copies of the two evaluations, which were entirely redacted in the documents released April 26 by the school district’s attorney in response to a April 21 Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Courier, were emailed to the newspaper Friday by Gotcher after he received permission to do so from the district.
The 2018 and 2019 evaluations do not indicate that the school board had any problems with Gotcher’s job performance leading up to the poor performance indicated by the board’s 2020 superintendent evaluation, presented to Gotcher in January 2021.
Nothing in the earlier evaluations shed light on why the school board voted 5-2 to put Gotcher on administrative leave for the remainder of the year during its April 20 meeting, and then voted 5-2 a few minutes later to terminate his employment contract.
The Courier’s FOIA request also sought any transcripts, documents or voice recordings of the Russellville School Board executive sessions held April 20. Those were not released, nor was a reason for withholding the documents given, as required by law.
Also missing from the released documents was any documentation of Gotcher’s termination, or any significant disciplinary files showing cause for his contract to be canceled.
Reasons for Gotcher’s sudden termination on April 20 were suggested, but not elaborated upon, in text messages released April 27 as part of the FOIA request.
“There is a reason but there is also an accumulation of bad situation over last 2 years,” an unidentified board member replied to a texted question about Gotcher’s termination.
The same answer was repeated a few times throughout various texts.
However, that answer was not substantiated by the records released from the school district.
In Gotcher’s 2018 superintendent evaluation, he was rated overall as “proficient.” The evaluation allowed for three ratings: Not Meeting Standards, Progressing, Proficient and Exemplary.
The 2018 evaluation had only three goals listed, and Gotcher was rated proficient in all three categories.
The goals were: Create and sustain positive, collaborative and productive relationships with families and the community for the benefit of students; Effective educational leaders foster a professional community of teachers and other professional staff to promote each student’s academic success and well(-being); Effective educational leaders develop, advocate and enact a shared mission, vision and core values of high-quality education and academic success and well-being of each student.
The 2018 evaluation also came with a professional growth plan expanding on the evaluation’s Goal No. 3: “Effective educational leaders develop the professional capacity and practice of school personnel to promote each student’s academic success and well-being.”
The growth plan outlined two actions to carry out Goal No. 3 in the district, and Gotcher’s comments stating what he had done toward achieving those goals.
The 2019 superintendent’s evaluation was more complex, evaluating Gotcher on three goals and six standards.
On the first and third of the three goals Gotcher was rated proficient twice and exemplary once.
The goals included facilitating a year-long process establishing a new Mission, Vision and Board Goals for 2020-25 five-year span; leading a year-long discussion and evaluation of the need for a full time mental health specialist on campus; and lead a year-long discussion and evaluation of an elementary school rezoning study.
On the second goal – the mental health specialist study – Gotcher was rated exemplary.
The 2019 evaluation also had six standards upon which Gotcher was rated. Of the six standards, four were rated proficient, one was marked progressing and one was marked exemplary.
He rated proficient in the goals of Vision, Mission and Goals; Teaching and Learning; Managing Organizational Systems and Safety; and The Educational System.
He rated exemplary in the category of Ethics and Integrity.
Gotcher was rated progressing in the category of Collaborating with Families and Stakeholders.
No comments from board members were attached to any of the evaluations.
For his 2020 evaluation, Gotcher’s rating scores by the board dropped to an overall evaluation of two, or “needs improvement.”
The evaluation, dated Feb. 1, 2021, was a simple five-category evaluation with a point-based score. There were 20 evaluation points in five categories, and each board member scored Gotcher in the categories. The scoring is anonymous, but apparently six board members completed the evaluation. Scores were 1 (unsatisfactory), 2 (needs improvement), 3 (meets expectations) and 4 (exceeds expectations).
There were six scorers in all, and the average for his evaluation was 2 (needs improvement). Gotcher scored an average of 4 in the category of Educational Leadership in the topic of “Understands and keeps informed regarding all aspects of educational issues in our state and nation.”
He received 3s (meets expectations) in the rest of the Educational Leadership topics – “Maintains a sound philosophy of the educational needs of our state,” “Has the respect of educational leaders of our state,” and “Has a good working relationship with the political leaders of our state.”
Gotcher was also scored as a 3 under Personal Qualities for the characteristic “Devotes time and energy to his job,” and under Business and Finance for “Evaluates financial needs and makes recommendations for adequate funding.”
The rest of his scores on evaluation points were 2s (needs improvement) in the Personal Qualities and Business and Finance categories.
He received all 2s in the categories Relations with the Board and Staff and Personnel Relationships.
