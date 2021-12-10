Greenbrier Middle School announced its top three finishers in the annual Spelling Bee.
The winners will represent the district in a county-wide Spelling Bee next year.
Grace Price came out on top as the first-place finisher and winner of this year’s Spelling Bee.
Aiden White finished the competition as the runner-up. Price and White will go on to compete in the Faulkner County Spelling Bee, which is set for Jan. 22 and will be hosted by Mayflower Middle School.
Maverick Walton came in third place at the Spelling Bee and will become an alternate if either Price or White are unable to attend the Faulkner County Bee.
