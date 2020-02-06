Aimee Prince was named the inaugural executive director of the Conway Public Schools Foundation.
Prince previously served in roles at the Bethlehem House and United Way of Central Arkansas that involved working with donors, foundations and churches. Most recently, she served as interim executive director of United Way of Central Arkansas after Maret Cahill-Wicks announced her retirement.
CPSF Board President Drew Spurgers said Prince brings the right mix of knowledge and drive to the role.
“Her experience and passion for Conway Public Schools made her a natural fit,” he said.
Prince serves on the Conway Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors, Conway Regional Women's Council, City of Conway's Homeless Task Force, and is a member of Conway Noon Rotary, where she currently serves as president.
““She has extensive experience in the non-profit space, particularly in resource development, but even more valuable, she is closely connected to the district and the community,” Spurgers said.
As she takes the helm in her new role, Prince will work with the foundation’s board to work on growing the organization’s endowment. She will help develop new programs and try to bring increased awareness of the organization and its mission.
Spurgers said the foundation has grown since it was created in 2007.
"Since it's inception, the foundation has experienced tremendous growth. It's a testament to the quality of Conway Public Schools, and of the support this community provides,” he said, noting he hopes adding an executive director “will help us take the next step to advance our work of helping teachers help students.”
Spurgers said the organization conducted “a comprehensive search” before unanimously choosing Prince for the role.
To learn more about the foundation, visit cpsfoundation.com.
