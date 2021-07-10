Drew Pritt, a political consultant and small business owner, from Bradley County has figuratively and literally thrown his white stetson hat into the ring as a candidate for Lt. Governor of Arkansas in 2022.
He is the first Democrat to announce for the office. This is Pritt’s second official bid for Lt. Governor as a Democrat as he ran for Lt. Governor in 2006.
“I have always wanted to be lieutenant governor,” said Pritt. “In fact, I am probably one of the few who runs for lieutenant governor to be Lieutenant Governor rather than use the office as a stepping stone to higher office. I believe the office of lieutenant governor is the people’s office and the lieutenant governor should serve as a voice for the people of Arkansas to the others in higher office.
“As lieutenant governor, I will seek to make the office as Nathan Gordon had it for years and later Winston Bryant and Jim Guy Tucker utilized the office, open to the people of Arkansas, so that the farmers in Johnsville have as much voice in state government as the bankers and big business lobbyists from Jonesboro or Bentonville.”
Pritt currently owns a small business and is a political consultant to various Democrats who have run for office. Most recently, he was a surrogate for now President Joe Biden, traveling to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. He also was a member of the Biden Flight Crew, which was similar to the supporter group known as the Arkansas Travelers that criss-crossed the nation for former President Bill Clinton in his two successful campaign bids.
Closer to home, Pritt also has become the caretaker for his elderly mother and lives with her in Warren.
“My mother is my best friend. She and my father were married for 60 years. When he passed away three years ago, I am the youngest of four sons and considerably younger than my brothers. I made the decision to give up my home in North Little Rock and reorganize and sacrifice my life to come stay with my mother so she never has to go into a nursing home,” Pritt said. “However, my mother was the first one to encourage me to run again. She says she always admired Ms. Lillian and Ms. Virginia Clinton Kelly, though I remind my mother, they were running for President, I am running for lieutenant governor.”
Returning to Bradley County is returning home in a sense, as Pritt grew up in Hermitage, where his father was a Presbyterian minister to three churches in the county. Pritt also graduated from Hermitage High School.
“I was lucky to grow up, be nurtured, learn, and live in a rural community. It is my hope to continue as lieutenant governor to speak up for our rural communities,” said Pritt. “There’s no reason farmers and small businessmen in this day in age should not have access to high speed broadband and other tools to be successful. We have a brain drain in this state somewhat when our best and brightest are graduating and leaving not just their homes but this state to go elsewhere for promises of better employment and better opportunities. I believe Arkansas, which used to be called The Land of Promise can once more fulfill the promise and seek to be known as The Land of Opportunity.”
Pritt says he differs from all his opponents in the fact that he sees them as too partisan.
“My esteemed opponents, most notably at least two of them, are too partisan to be effective,” says Pritt. “I believe as lieutenant governor, one should work with the next governor and his/her staff to understand their programs and work for the State of Arkansas. I recognize there are independent agencies as well as those that are headed by gubernatorial appointment. I am a Democrat and proud to be a Democrat. But once the votes are tallied and I am sworn in, I will be the lieutenant governor of the state of Arkansas. All of y’all means y’all is all of Arkansas. We have seen some wonderful examples of how those from different parties can effectively work together for the people of Arkansas. One such partnership that comes to mind is when Speaker of the State House Davy Carter, a good Republican, worked with then-Gov. Mike Beebe, a good Democrat, for the people of Arkansas in producing the private option which has become a national example of how to utilize and make the Affordable Care Act work effectively.”
The Democratic Primary is in March of 2022 and the General Election will be in November 2022.
