More than 200 homeless individuals received dental screenings, health exams, bicycle repair, clothing and veterinarian care for their pets Thursday night during the fourth annual Project Homeless Connect event.
Led by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, the annual event aims to provide a variety of services under one roof for the homeless community.
At least 210 homeless individuals, ranging in age from 3 months old to 69 years old, attended the event Thursday at the Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church in Conway.
“It was the biggest year,” CAPCA Community Programs Director Melissa Allen said.
Organizers were able to expand the event after talking with members of the homeless community to determine what services they needed most.
“It’s helpful to know what their opinion is and to know what they need,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat.
During the three-hour event, CAPCA representatives were able to help attendees get their social security cards and IDs while also providing vouchers so that the individuals could later obtain their birth certificates.
“It’s just a great opportunity for all the area agencies to come together,” Allen said of the event. “We work together all year long. This is an excellent time for us to demonstrate how well we work together [and] get everyone together under one roof.”
Thanks to a donation from Bombas, each attendee received several pairs of socks. Two other national organizations, Twice As Warm and Soles4Souls, respectively provided beanies and shoes for Thursday’s crowd. Soles4Souls donated 250 pairs of shoes.
Project Homeless Connect allows the homeless community to come together and take advantage of a variety of services, including dental and health care needs, to getting a new look as central Arkansas stylists donated their services.
“I just hope they have maybe some tents, a sleeping bag [or] something like that,” one attendee said while waiting in line.
Care kits containing bottled water, ponchos, first-aid kits, personal hygiene items, utensils and other items were dispersed among attendees. Attendees also received chiropractic care and vision and mental health screenings while Conway Advocates for Bicycling representatives mended attendees’ bikes and dispersed safety lights and bicycle locks.
The Companions Spay and Neuter Clinic provided immunizations for attendees’ pets.
“We had more pets than we’ve ever had,” Allen said. “[Companions staff] clipped their nails, gave them all their treatments and gave them a thorough health check.”
Collars and leashes were given to each pet owner that did not have one for their furry friends. Having pet care available to the homeless community was a great asset to Thursday’s event, Allen said.
“This is something our homeless really can’t afford,” she said. “Some say the homeless should have pets, but to them, that’s their family.”
Organizers were able to sponsor a Compassion Court with help from 20th Judicial District Judge Troy Braswell Jr.
The program works to provide guidance and support to indigent and homeless individuals.
The circuit judge said he was thankful Project Homeless Connect thought to include a Compassion Court program during it’s annual event.
“Unfortunately, some of the individuals served have a difficult time making ends meet. They bounce from couch to couch and continue to fall behind on court payments and probations requirements,” Braswell said of the individuals who often wind up in Compassion Court. “It is a difficult process to finally acknowledge that you need help. I admire the willingness and humility of those that genuinely seek help.”
While he could not promise leniency in the attendees’ cases, Braswell said the program works to provide the presiding judge of each participant’s case with documentation that shows the defendant is attempting to address unpaid fines and unmet probation requirements.
“We are blessed to have court officials that are willing to offer community service work and other options to pay off court debt,” he said. “As a community, it is important that people are held accountable for their actions. However, justice also provides opportunities for compassion and grace when appropriate.”
One attendee told a reporter he’d was having trouble finding work and that he’d “been putting in applications everywhere.”
Another who has been living in his “broke down” vehicle was looking forward to learning about possible housing opportunities and job prospects.
Goodwill representatives along with other labor finders were onsite to help attendees seek employment opportunities.
For the first time, the event was catered by food trucks: Three Sisters Barbecue of Greenbrier; and Hall’s Southern Express and Delta Biscuit Co., both of Little Rock.
The change was “well received,” Allen said.
“The guests absolutely loved getting their meal ticket and getting to chose their meal,” she said.
Dessert was provided by the Bryant Schools Food Service.
While some could view the large number of homeless attendees as a negative, Allen said she views the participation as a good thing.
“The way we look at it is we impacted 210 lives,” she told the Log Cabin. “That won’t be just for one night, but the rest of their lives.”
CAPCA raises money for the Project Homeless Connect event year-round. Donors can send checks payable to Project Homeless Connect to 707 Robins St. Suit 118; Conway, AR 72034. Donations can also be submitted online at www.capainc.og by flagging Project Homeless Connect in the notes section of the "Donate" tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.