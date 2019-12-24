While attorneys representing a Pine Bluff man accused of kidnapping and killing a Wooster woman claim his statement to police was given unwillingly, prosecutors argue that he chose to talk with investigators.
Tacori D. Mackrell, now 20, is charged alongside his 17-year-old cousin with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property following the brutal strangulation death of a 72-year-old Wooster woman.
Elvia Fragstein was reported missing by her husband, Helmut, on July 8. Helmut attempted to file a missing persons report with the Conway Police Department on July 7 but was directed to file the report with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office because the couple lived out in the county.
The missing persons investigation soon turned into a homicide investigation after a body found in a wooded area along Gibb Anderson Road in Jefferson County was identified four days later as the missing Wooster woman. Authorities later found the victim’s vehicle had been set on fire and abandoned in Pine Bluff.
Following a multi-agency investigation, Mackrell, who was 18 years old at the time, and his younger cousin, Robert Smith III, who was 16 years old, were charged in Elvia’s murder. Mackrell faces the death penalty and is scheduled to stand trial beginning on April 20. The trial is expected to run one month long.
Because of his age, Smith cannot face the death sentence, per Arkansas law. A five-day jury trial is currently scheduled to begin June 3 in Smith’s case.
Twentieth Judicial Prosecutor Carol Crews on Friday filed a motion in response to Mackrell’s claims that he was persuaded to give police a statement via a promise to stay in the Jefferson County Detention Center for one more night before being transferred to Faulkner County upon being pinpointed as a suspect in the Fragstein case.
Attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeffrey Rosenzweig, who represent Mackrell, allege their client “agreed to speak to the officers because he was informed that in exchange, he would be able to stay in Jefferson County a little longer.”
However, the record “reflects that Mackrell had initiated contact with law enforcement (on the day in question) despite having previously invoked his right to remain silent,” Crews wrote in her response.
When the murder suspect learned he would be transferred over to the Faulkner County Detention Center, he reportedly “expressed the desire” to stay in Jefferson county for one more night.
Despite the defense counsel’s claims that the statement Mackrell gave was not voluntary and instead “induced by hope of reward,” Crews said it was clear he spoke voluntarily.
“As previously stated, the statement (Mackrell gave) was neither misleading nor false. Mackrell was told arrangements had been made to allow him to stay before he even gave any details about the incident,” Crews’ motion reads in part.
According to Crews’ response, Mackrell had invoked his right for counsel the day before during an interview with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Bean and later asked to talk with CPD and FCSO investigators.
“Once he initiated contact, he was informed his rights would need to be read to him again, and he replied, ‘Come on, read ’em to me. I know ’em. You ain’t even got to read ’em,’” according to court documents.
As FCSO Lt. Chad Wooley began reading Mackrell his rights and asked if he wanted to talk “even though yesterday you said you wanted a lawyer,” Mackrell responded in saying, “I’m saying you read me my rights, cause you know I want to talk. You ain’t got to ask me if I want to talk.”
Crews said Mackrell was “adamant that he understood his rights” and that his actions “demonstrate that he was not vulnerable.”
Mackrell’s attorneys are asking Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. to suppress all statements the Pine Bluff suspect made because he made them with the hopes to stay in Jefferson County one more night, according to their motion on admissibility of statements.
A pretrial hearing regarding the matter is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
