Security footage timestamps show two Pine Bluff men accused of kidnapping and killing Elvia Fragstein walking by TJ Maxx & HomeGoods about one minute before the Wooster woman left the store.
Tacori D. Mackrell, now 20, and his younger cousin, Robert L. Smith III, are each charged with capital murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of property for their alleged involvement in the Wooster woman’s disappearance and death. Though Smith was 16 years old at the time he and Mackrell allegedly kidnapped Fragstein outside the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7, 2018, he was criminally charged as an adult.
Testimony in the death-penalty case against Mackrell began Thursday morning and continued into Friday afternoon. Ten witnesses were called to the stand on Friday. Altogether, 21 people have taken the stand since Thursday to testify in the case against the 20-year-old Pine Bluff murder suspect.
Mackrell sipped on a Sprite while sitting next to his attorneys — William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeff Rosenzweig — as senior deputy prosecutor John Hout questioned a former TJ Maxx loss prevention officer Friday morning. Cody Maher, who is now a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was the first witness called to the stand Friday.
The former loss prevention officer said many employees were familiar with Fragstein prior to her kidnapping.
Twentieth Judicial Prosecutor Carol Crews had also alerted the jury during opening statements that TJ Maxx “was one of Elvia’s favorite stores.”
The Wooster woman was known to shop at the Conway store three to four times a week, Maher said.
While the former loss prevention officer was on the stand, Hout introduced a portion of the security footage obtained from the business in July 2018 after Fragstein went missing. The footage showed Mackrell and Smith walking passed the store at 3:42 p.m. on the day in question. The footage also revealed that Fragstein was seen leaving TJ Maxx at 3:43 p.m.
Other footage captured by security cameras at the I-40 Showroom Center showed the Wooster woman’s vehicle driving behind Target, also located in the Conway Commons shopping center, around 3:47 p.m. that day.
As prosecutors worked to introduce security footage from The Children’s Place that showed Mackrell peeking into the clothing store, the defense team expressed its concerns about not showing the full two-hour video provided by Children’s Place employees.
Prosecutors hoped to play only a portion of the video as they did with other surveillance clips introduced on Thursday to show jurors the relevant portion of the video. Rosenzweig said the defense team felt it was “lulled into things” and that it did not want the disk with two videos — the two-hour video and a separate file of the reduced clip — entered into evidence if both videos were not properly introduced to the jury in open court.
Circuit Judge Troy Braswell ultimately moved to break for recess to give attorneys time to discuss whether it was necessary to play the video in its entirety or a small portion of the security footage without jurors present. The defense team and prosecution spent about one hour before ultimately moving to show the relevant portion of the video.
In the video, Mackrell is seen putting his hands on the glass at The Children’s Place entrance and looking into the store.
Before testimony in the case began, Crews told jurors to “pay close attention to what Tacori and his cousin do,” noting the two “hunted and stalked Elvia” on the day in question.
Shoes collected in a search warrant conducted at Smith’s house in 2018 had traces of Fragstein’s blood on them, according to forensic DNA analyst Jennifer Batey’s testimony. Batey, who works at the Arkansas State Crime Lab, testified as an expert witness Friday afternoon.
The forensic DNA analyst said four swabs were taken from what appeared to be blood stains the shoes that were previously identified as the ones Smith was wearing when he and Mackrell reportedly kidnapped Fragstein.
Each of the four DNA samples taken from the blue and white Nike shoes showed “within all scientific certainty” that the blood on the shoes was Fragstein’s, Batey said.
Mackrell’s ex-girlfriend was also called to the stand Friday.
Prosecutors had to issue a warrant and have a Texas judge order Eriya Evans to appear in Faulkner County Circuit Court for Mackrell’s trial after multiple failed attempts to serve Evans with a subpoena. Crews also noted on the record that Evans was a no-show at least two times after agreeing to meet with prosecutors prior to Mackrell’s trial.
Evans was questioned about a purse authorities believe Mackrell stole from Fragstein.
The Texas woman said she remembered Mackrell giving her a brown purse but that she did not recall what she did with it. Crews pulled portions of Evans’ previous statements to police, pointing out that Evans had told authorities she “threw it in the trash because [she] didn’t like the style.”
Evans was given the chance to listen to this portion of her testimony in a room away from the jury. After listening to the testimony, she admitted she told police she threw the purse away. However, when cross-examined by Rosenzweig, the Texas woman said she did not recall what she did with the purse and that she likely lied to police the day she was questioned about the purse.
Before she was released from the Justice Building, the circuit judge agreed to sign an order the prosecution requested that requires Evans to appear in Faulkner County Circuit Court from Nov. 2-5, which is when Smith is scheduled to stand trial.
Testimony in the death-penalty trial against Mackrell is scheduled to resume around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
