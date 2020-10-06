A state medical examiner called Tuesday to testify in the capital murder case against Tacori D. Mackrell said that Elvia Fragstein suffered a “violent, prolonged” attack before she died on July 7, 2018.
The 72-year-old Wooster woman was last seen alive around 3:30 p.m. on the day in question as she was leaving the TJ Maxx & HomeGoods in the Conway Commons shopping center. Fragstein’s body was found four days later in a ditch off Gibb Anderson Road in rural Jefferson County.
Mackrell, 20, and his younger cousin, Robert L. Smith III, both of Pine Bluff have since been charged with capital murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of property for their alleged involvement in Fragstein’s disappearance and death. Surveillance footage obtained from the shopping center was used to identify the two, who were respectively 18 and 16 years old at the time.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout called a single witness, Stephen Erickson, to testify against Mackrell on Tuesday. Erickson is the deputy chief medical examiner at the Arkansas State Crime Lab and testified in the death-penalty trial as an expert in forensic pathology.
The medical examiner said Tuesday that Fragstein would have suffered a “prolonged, multi-factoral, severe assault” before she died.
As the state medical examiner sat at the front of the courtroom — separated from the jurors and other court employees by a plexiglass barrier — Hout showed the jury several photos taken during Fragstein’s autopsy so that Erickson could describe the extent and severity of each injury that ultimately caused the Wooster woman’s death. Erickson conducted Fragstein’s autopsy on July 13, 2018.
Fragstein suffered from strangulation as well as blunt force trauma to her chest and cervical spine, Erickson said. The Wooster woman also suffered eight broken ribs.
The injuries Fragstein sustained would have been painful, the state medical examiner said.
There was evidence to suggest Fragstein’s throat was crushed during the “vicious” attack, Erickson testified, adding that the Wooster woman would have been in distress.
“It’s not just air hunger — you know you’re hurt,” he said when describing the pain associated with a crushed throat injury.
Injuries to Fragstein’s cervical spine would have been almost instantly fatal, Erickson said, adding that this injury likely would have been the final blow the 72-year-old woman endured.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Jeff Rosenzweig asked Tuesday if having osteoporosis would have played a role in the extent of the injuries Fragstein suffered.
Though he could not disagree that Fragstein’s condition could make her more susceptible to an injury, Erkicson said it would not make the injuries she suffered any less painful.
Because her body was left out in the elements and in the Arkansas heat for several days before she was found, Fragstein’s body was challenging to conduct an autopsy of, Erickson said.
“I was very worried I wasn’t going to find anything, but I found a lot,” he said.
According to the state medical examiner’s testimony, Fragstein’s remains weighed 100 pounds when she was brought to the state crime lab. Her body had undergone a significant amount of decomposition by the time it was located.
There was also a significant amount of insect activity and it appeared animals had gnawed portions of the woman’s tissue away, Erickson said.
Despite the condition of and amount of decomposition Fragstein’s body had undergone, the state medical examiner said he could tell the woman suffered significant trauma and that some of her injuries could have been caused by someone stomping on her body.
Though it was unclear of what order the injuries Fragstein endured occurred, Erickson said he believed a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma to both her chest and cervical spine caused her death.
The state rested its case at 12:21 p.m. following Erickson’s testimony. Prosecutors called 24 witnesses — 11 on Thursday, 10 on Friday, two on Monday and one on Tuesday — before they rested.
Testimony will resume in the death-penalty trial against Mackrell on Wednesday as the defense team — Rosenzweig and attorney William “Bill” James Jr. — calls two psychologists to the stand. It is unclear whether the defense team will put Mackrell on the stand. However, defense attorneys hinted Monday afternoon that they might have Mackrell testify.
