A local group advocating for city officials to reallocate police department funding toward community initiatives protested Tuesday outside the Conway City Hall after reportedly being denied the chance to speak out during the city council meeting.
Reinvest in Conway organizers hoped for the chance to speak during the Conway City Council’s regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday night about the need for a town hall meeting but instead were “denied and were not given any explanation as to why,” Hadiyah Cummings, one of the group’s founders, told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The protest began at 3 p.m. outside the Conway City Hall and continued into the evening hours.
While the group has had several meetings with city leaders over the past two months, co-founder Stephanie Gray said Reinvest in Conway members and supporters decided to protest after their request for a spot on the Tuesday agenda was rejected.
“We have been trying to persuade the city council to host a public forum or town hall about police brutality, racism in this city, issues like Lionel Morris [and] Jaleel Medlock’s [deaths] and these sort of cases. They have not done this and so we applied to be on the agenda for the city council meeting tonight and we were rejected and given no explanation as to why we were not put on the agenda,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said he has listened to the group’s concerns and that he has sat down with Reinvest in Conway founders more than once about the issues at hand. However, the mayor said he did not agree with the group’s list of demands nor did he plan on defunding the Conway Police Department following conversations with Reinvest in Conway organizers.
“We’ve met with multiple community organizations and groups on several occasions. We’ve had Zoom calls and conducted in-person meetings. We will continue to listen to the community and hear their concerns,” he said Wednesday. “In regard to the group protesting at city hall, they have met with the mayor, city attorney and multiple members of the city council. They have an open invitation to come by the city attorney’s office at any time. They have been heard. As I have already stated, I will not defund or divest the Conway Police Department.”
While it is clear Reinvest in Conway supporters want to help create police department policy changes, the Conway mayor said it would only be appropriate for the police chief to propose changes to department policies and protocols.
“City council meetings are for conducting city business,” he said. “Any policy changes concerning the Conway Police Department should be brought to the city council by the chief of police if he desires.”
Reinvest in Conway is a group of area residents advocating for the redistribution of police department funding toward community-driven and mental health-focused programs.
“We are an independent, community-based, multi-racial, multi-generational group of citizens who are committed to making Conway a safer place to live for all of us. We believe the best way to genuine safety is through community-driven initiatives and radical solidarity with our most marginalized neighbors,” according to the group’s policy proposal that was submitted to city officials.
The group is asking that the police department be barred from using force in any encounter and believes the city allocates too much funding for police equipment.
Reinvest in Conway organizers are “demanding” change.
In its proposal to city official, the group listed its eight demands:
- The city should instate a three-year freeze over the police department’s budget.
- Police department administrators should be barred from hiring any new officers over the next three years unless it is to replace an officer that is leaving the department or who was fired.
- Funds previously allocated for CPD budget increases should instead fund other community initiatives.
- Chokeholds and strangleholds should be banned.
- Officers should be required to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.
- The city should organize an independent review board to step in if an officer is accused of misconduct or using excessive force.
- “Militarized” and anti-riot gear should be banned.
- Any officer under investigation should be placed on administrative leave without pay.
As several residents joined Reinvest in Conway organizers in protesting outside city hall Tuesday afternoon, another group — who openly carried firearms — stationed themselves across the street to advocate their support for local law enforcement.
The armed men said they were part of the Arkansas Patriots and that they wanted to protect the city.
“Blue lives matter. Black lives matter. Brown lives matter. All lives matter. Just because we’re standing out here (and we haven’t said a word to them), we’re racist,” one Patriots supporter said as the Reinvest in Conway protestors chanted: “Brrrr! It’s cold in here. There must be some racists in the atmosphere!”
One of the men with the Arkansas Patriots group said that while the protestors on the other side of the street may feel threatened by the Patriots’ firearms, the group did not want to make anyone feel uneasy.
“It’s not that we’re here because we need the police for protection, because we can protect ourselves. We’re here not only for ourselves, but the other businesses as well. We’re not here to point our guns at people. These are not to scare them. These are to show a statement — we’re able to defend ourselves and we will if we have to,” one of the Patriots supports said.
None of the Arkansas Patriots group who spoke to the Log Cabin Democrat would provide their names.
The protest ended shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday with one arrest — Cody Denton, 35, of Vilonia.
CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said it was unclear if Denton was affiliated with either group but that he “was standing seemingly in solidarity with the Patriots group.”
The Vilonia man was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.
