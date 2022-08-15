Kayla Bond, APRN, has joined the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic.
She will be in practice with Don Steely, MD, Rimsha Hasan, MD, Yalcin Hacioglu, MD, and Ronak Soni, MD, as well as Alexa Shipp, APRN, Gray Wagnon, APRN, and Felicia Johnson, APRN.
Bond holds a Master of Science in Adult-Gerontology Primary Care from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Harding University in Searcy.
She has practiced in Central Arkansas as both an APRN and an RN since 2012, including in cardiac, orthopedic, and medical surgical nursing at Conway Regional.
“It is an honor to be able to practice alongside the talented medical staff at the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic,” Bond said. “I’m especially thankful that Conway Regional has given me this tremendous opportunity to serve the community.”
“We are happy to welcome Kayla to our growing cardiovascular team at Conway Regional,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer, said. “Kayla is adding her talents and expertise to a thriving cardiovascular staff that is helping Conway Regional meet the growing needs for heart care in the communities throughout Faulkner and surrounding counties.”
The Conway Regional cardiovascular clinic medical staff treats patients who have risks or symptoms of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failure, heart attacks, angina, and heart valve problems.
They also treat patients with leg pain and peripheral artery disease, a common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs.
For more information about cardiovascular services available at the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic, call 501-358-6905 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
