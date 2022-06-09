Marissa Plata, an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), has joined the Conway Regional Gastroenterology Center. She joins Martin Moix, MD, Owen Maat, MD, Lindsey Sierra, APRN, Brandy Eason, APRN, and Sarah Atkins, APRN.
Plata holds a Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and achieved a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She has worked in nursing at UAMS and at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
“It is an honor to be able to practice alongside the talented medical staff at the Conway Regional GI Center,” Plata said. “I’m especially thankful that Conway Regional has given me this unique opportunity to serve the community.”
Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer, said: “We are happy to welcome Marissa to our growing gastroenterology team at Conway Regional. We are committed to providing comprehensive GI services to the communities we serve, and Marissa’s addition will help us ensure patients receive the preventative care and treatment they need right here in Conway.”
The Conway Regional Gastroenterology Center offers a variety of innovative, minimally-invasive endoscopic surgical options to patients throughout north central Arkansas.
Interventional GI specialists treat diseases of the digestive tract including esophagus, stomach, colon, small intestine, pancreas, gallbladder and liver.
The Conway Regional Gastroenterology Center is located at 2200 Ada Ave., Suite 201.For more information, call 501-852-1360.
