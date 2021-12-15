Lindsay Hutchins, a physician assistant (PA-C), has joined the hospitalist program at Conway Regional Medical Center. Hutchins holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas and a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
“I am so excited to be joining the Conway Regional team,” said Hutchins. “As a UCA graduate, I feel privileged to give back to the community that gave me so much during my college years. I look forward to serving this incredible community.”
“As the communities we serve continue to grow, the development of the Conway Regional hospitalist team is crucial. Our growing hospitalist team allows us to continue providing exceptional care to our patients in Conway and at Ozark Health in Clinton,” said Dr. Greg Kendrick, hospitalist medical director for Conway Regional.
“The inpatient hospitalist team plays a key role at Conway Regional by providing high-quality, compassionate care to the community,” said Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer for Conway Regional. “We are excited to welcome Lindsay to our team.”
The primary professional focus for hospitalists is the general medical care of hospitalized patients. Their activities include patient care, teaching, and leadership related to hospital medicine.
