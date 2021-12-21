Rachel Neal, a physician assistant (PA-C), has joined the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic.
Neal has been in practice with the Conway Regional hospitalist program since 2018.
Neal holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and a degree as a physician assistant from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
“Conway Regional is a family, and I am extremely grateful to be part of a team that is expanding care and service to this wonderful community,” Neal said.
She joins Necie Reed, APRN, Allison Wilson, APRN, and Katie Deacon, APRN, already in practice at the clinic which provides primary care to Hendrix students, faculty and staff as well as the public.
Conway Regional began a partnership with Hendrix College to open the family medical clinic in July of 2020.
The clinic offers expanded hours for the Hendrix community and the public.
“Rachel’s experience and dedication to her patients make her a wonderful asset to our team,” Chief Administrative Officer Rebekah Fincher said. “Her addition will help us serve more patients in Conway. We are excited for Rachel and her new role at Hendrix Medical Clinic.”
Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic is located at 1700 Altus St., Ste 110 in Conway.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. For an appointment, call 501-852-1366 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
