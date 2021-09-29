Alderman Wesley Pruitt announced Tuesday’s Conway City Council meeting will be his last.
“I’d like to make my official resignation from the council. This is my last council meeting,” he said. “I’ll be moving outside of Ward 2 and so I will no longer be able to continue my duties as a council member.”
Mayor Bart Castleberry presented Pruitt with a plaque that reads: “In recognition for your years of dedicated service, guidance, and leadership to the City of Conway. We appreciate your passion, and unconditional commitment to making our city a better place. Thank you for your faithful years of service to the Conway community. City Council Member 2012-2021.”
Pruitt spoke fondly of fellow Alderman Theo Jones, with whom he has had an array of disagreements over the past nine years on the council.
“I know that Theo and I have fought a lot, but I love you like brother, man; I do,” Pruitt told his fellow council member. “I love it that we can argue and then we always walk out there and talk as soon as we get done.”
Castleberry recalled “butting heads” with Pruitt a few times over the years as well, but said he appreciated Pruitt’s ability to get past disagreements to get the work done.
“You’re one of those guys that don’t hold grudges, Wes, and I appreciate that,” the mayor said. “The thing I have enjoyed about Wes, the first is just his love for Conway.”
Pruitt thanked all of his fellow council members for the “extremely fun ride.”
“I’ve learned so much from every single one of you over these years,” Pruitt said. “Conway has been fantastic to me. It’s given me an education. It’s given me a family, given me jobs, and allowed me to give back to the community.”
Before the mayor and council broke into an executive session to discuss next steps, Pruitt left them with one last laugh.
“If you guys ever need help with anything, don’t call me,” he joked.
The council laughed and applauded Pruitt as the mayor said: “Thank you, Wes. You’ve been an asset to Conway.”
After a brief executive session, the mayor announced the council will discuss the opening in another closed session during the next meeting in two weeks, and implored anyone interested in filling the vacant to contact his office before then.
“Any of you that live in Ward 2 that are interested in filling this position, if you would, contact the mayor’s office at 450-6110 and give your name and information to [Executive Assistant] Felicia Rodgers,” he said before the meeting adjourned.
