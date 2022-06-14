The steering committee tasked with deciding on whether to recommend the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) 911 System be under the purview of the city of Conway or Faulkner County voted 7-4 in favor of the city on Tuesday afternoon in a meeting at the Conway Police Department.
The 11-person committee, which includes CPD Chief William Tapley, Assistant CPD Chief Chris Harris, Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals and a collection of other representatives from organizations in Conway, Vilonia and Greenbrier, took the vote after discussion and previous meetings.
During the meeting, Harris said the central question regarding the vote was which entity, the city or the county, would hold the budget for the PSAPs 911 System.
“Whoever holds the budget doesn’t get a dime more,” Harris said. “We’ve already voted that the PSAPs money would stay with the [communications center it’s housed in]. All this does [is determine] which entity holds the budget [and] whether future employees are going to be county or city employees.”
Prior to casting their vote, some committee members who voted in favor of the county cited benefits provided by Faulkner County and input from county dispatchers as reasons for their decisions, while one member in favor of the city cited Conway’s medical insurance coverage as their reason.
In an interview with the Log Cabin after the meeting, Harris said Tuesday’s vote meant the city and county attorneys could now discuss an agreement on the PSAPs partnership.
“This vote today was the last piece before we can send everything to the City Attorney and the County Attorney to draw up an inter-local agreement,” Harris said.
Harris and other committee members agreed the next step was for Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, Ryals and Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker to meet and decide on whether they agree with the committee’s decision. If they do, and once an inter-local agreement is finished and signed, the steering committee will become a board that oversees the consolidation of the PSAPs 911 System, with the budget falling under the purview of Conway.
In addition to the finalization of the agreement, Harris said the committee must begin to consider hiring a communications director to take charge of the new consolidated center. Committee members agreed finding a director would probably require a regional or national search.
“There’s other states that have already done this [consolidation],” Harris said. “Maybe, there’s somebody that wants to come to Conway [that] has the experience [to run the center].”
As part of the proposed consolidation, Faulkner County dispatchers, who are housed in the same communications center as Conway’s, will receive a pay raise to be paid as much as their city counterparts, Harris said. He noted the center would likely need to hire additional employees and emphasized no one would be terminated in the consolidation.
Despite the vote, current county 911 dispatchers can decide to remain on county benefits, Harris said. If the consolidation of the PSAPs system is finalized to be under the direction of the city of Conway, however, future employees will be considered city employees and only eligible for city benefits.
Tuesday’s action was part of a lengthy series of steps for the committee ahead of a Jan. 1, 2023, deadline to finalize a consolidation plan. The committee is hopeful the inter-local agreement can be finished quickly, so a search for a director can begin.
If the plan is approved, total completion of the consolidation process must be finished sometime in 2025, but Harris said he thinks it could be completed sooner.
