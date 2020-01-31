The Ida Burns Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) raised more than $500 during a recent fundraiser made possible by a local business owner.
The Retzer Organization — along with Michael Retzer, owner/operator of McDonald’s on Salem Road in Conway — offered the PTO the chance to raise funds by manning the drive-thru window and the front counter at the eatery on Jan. 7. A portion of the restaurant’s proceeds during the fundraiser were then donated to the group.
A team of teachers, PTO volunteers and principals worked together, handing out smiles along with the orders.
“The night was a fun-filled evening,” area supervisor Kristy Hulbert said. “It is truly a night we can’t wait for next year.”
For more information about the Ida Burns Elementary School PTO, visit http://ibes.conwayschools.org/pto.html.
