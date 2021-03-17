The Springhill Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) helped decorate the entire school with a Dr. Seuss theme over the weekend.
"Dr. Seuss has arrived at Springhill," Assistant Principal Melissa West said. "Thank you to our amazing PTO and parent volunteers for working so hard to present something spectacular to our students this morning. One student arrived on Monday and yelled 'I love this school' as he entered the building."
West said several parents worked alongside the PTO to hang balloons, streamers and student artwork and to embed details of literary quotes by Dr. Seuss.
"The quotes speak to the message Springhill Elementary stands behind all year: Possessing a strong heart, a strong mind, a growth mindset and a sense of community is what will make the world a better place," she said. "Students were awestruck as they explored the beauty and interest throughout the hallways and even found pieces of their own artwork sprinkled throughout."
The school will celebrate Dr. Seuss all week.
"We hope this week is magical for our students and staff and will be remembered for years to come," West said.
