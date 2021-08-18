The city of Conway’s Public Art Board will unveil the underground art walk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Prince Street underpass at Pompe Park.
The pilot project has been months in the making and includes the work from 10 community artists led by Jessica Jones.
Community artists include Jones, Madison Watts, Deana Diaz, Nick Palmer, Rachel Flippen, Adrean Sanchez, Anita Grote, Brittany Miller, Krista Hogan and Caitlyn Phan.
“Our hope is that this will be the first of many similar projects around the city,” City Planner James Walden said. “We’re currently working on a public art master plan to help drive a vision for public art in our community for the next 20 years.”
Designing Local of Columbus, Ohio, was selected to lead the city’s public art master planning process. A certified woman-owned business, Designing Local helps communities connect people to place through culture.
The planning process will take about a year and involve substantial public engagement.
Thursday’s event will be free and open to the public. Palmer Music Co. will provide entertainment.
Masks, facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
The Public Art Board strives to encourage an artistic Conway through the creation, acquisition, and/or display of community-centered art.
For more information, visit the Conway Public Art’s Facebook page.
