Arkansas Heritage presented Public Art Grant checks in a ceremony at its headquarters in Little Rock.
On Friday, $42,035 in grant funding was distributed to communities across the state.
2021-2022 Public Art Grant recipients include:
Main Street Batesville – Batesville History: Made in the Shade, $3,511.
Conway Downtown Partnership – Tiny Toads Tour, $10,000.
Main Street Dumas – Main Street Dumas Mural, $5,000.
Main Street West Memphis – Legendary Soul, $5,000.
Five Rivers Historical Preservation, Inc. – Public Art Grant, $5,000.
Wynne Downtown Revitalization – From One Mural Comes Many..., $1,150.
Downtown Little Rock Partnership – Best Park Stairwell Mural, $5,000.
Main Street Osceola, Inc. – Sons of Seals, $7,374.
The Public Art Grant Program assists communities that participate in the Main Street Arkansas program in the planning and implementation (including purchasing and commissioning works of art) of art in places viewable by the public within the Main Street district and on gateways to Main Street districts. Projects must be new, site specific, public art and not memorial statues or works of religious nature. The artworks can include, but are not limited to, murals and tile work, paintings and drawings (of permanent nature), and sculpture. The artwork must be freely visible and accessible to the public for at least two years. After installation of public art, applicant will be required to coordinate an unveiling event with Arkansas Heritage.
More on this grant program can be found at https://bit.ly/3J6mytm and questions concerning this program should be directed to Debra Fithen, Arkansas Heritage Grants Manager, at 501-324-9150 or debra.fithen@arkansas.gov.
