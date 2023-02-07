Law enforcement agencies are asking the public with security cameras to review their footage for any sightings of a 14-year-old Conway girl who has been missing since Jan. 17.
Tanvi Marupally — who is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds — was last seen via security camera footage on Jan. 17 at Conway Junior High School headed toward the bus pickup area.
“Instead of getting on the bus, Tanvi continued walking north on Davis Street. Tanvi was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket, a pink pullover, a blue shirt and tan pants,” CPD said. “If you have a security camera, please check your footage from Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from at least 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is the day that Tanvi left Conway Junior High School and continued walking north on Davis Street.”
The U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting the CPD with the investigation.
“Our goal is to keep Tanvi’s story in the public eye as much as possible and we encourage everyone in the community to keep sharing it,” CPD said. “Our department continues to remain positive in our search to bring Tanvi home. Our officers will continue to follow up on all leads from the public.”
Anyone with information regarding Tanvi’s whereabouts is urged to contact CPD at 501-450-6120 or 501-450-6135 to leave a tip.
“If you see Tanvi, please dial 911 immediately,” CPD said.
The department previously noted that Tanvi “does not carry any sort of electronic device that would allow us to track and/or ping a location.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
