Law enforcement agencies are asking the public with security cameras to review their footage for any sightings of a 14-year-old Conway girl who has been missing since Jan. 17.

Tanvi Marupally — who is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds — was last seen via security camera footage on Jan. 17 at Conway Junior High School headed toward the bus pickup area.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.