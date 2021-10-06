A public hearing on proposed changes to the CCSC Rules and Regulations will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall. (1111 Main Street, Conway, AR 72032).
Interested persons are invited to attend this meeting.
