A public hearing for a proposed electric rate adjustment for Conway Corporation has been set for Tuesday prior to the Conway City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers located at 1111 Main St.
If the rates end up being approved by the city council, the rates will become effective with billings on or after Oct. 1.
For the proposed electric rate adjustments, Conway Corp has different adjutants for 11 different categories: Residential Service, Residential Electric Vehicle Time of Use Service, Small Commercial Service, Large General Service, Large Power Service, Institutional Service, Night-Time Outdoor Lighting Service, Municipal Service, Electricity Intensive Load Service, Large Power Service/Large General Service Economic Development Rates and Net Metering Rates.
Rates will be on a summer and winter basis and will go up through three different waves of increases over the next two years. The first wave of increases will be for Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2024; the second wave will be for Oct. 1, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2025; and the final wave will be for after Oct. 1, 2025.
The below rates come from city council agenda documents that were provided to the Log Cabin.
Residential Service
These rates are applied to single family residences or individual family apartments supplied through one meter, including incidental family use, on the appurtenant premises.
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024
SUMMER RATES
Facilities Charge....... $16.00
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0691
WINTER RATES
Facilities Charge....... $16.00
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0636
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025
SUMMER RATES
Facilities Charge....... $17.00
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0706
WINTER RATES
Facilities Charge....... $17.00
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0651
Effective for bills mailed on or after October 1, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $18.00
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0708
Residential Electric Vehicle Time of Use Service
These rates are applied to single family residences or individual family apartments that utilize electric vehicle charging supplied through one meter, including incidental family use, on the appurtenant premises.
This section will act on an “On Peak,” “Mid Peak,” and “Off Peak” basis. On Peak rates are for summer only and will apply to billing months of June through September from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for non-holiday weekdays. Summer Mid Peak rates will apply to billing months of June through September from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for non-holiday weekdays. Summer Off Peak rates will apply to billing months of June through September for all other hours.
Winter Mid Peak rates will apply for the billing months of October through May from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for non-holiday weekdays. Winter Off Peak rates will apply to billing months of October through May for all other hours.
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024
Facilities Charge....... $16.00
Energy Charge.......
On Peak (summer only)……. PER KWH $.1512
Mid Peak…… PER KWH $.0788
Off Peak……. PER KWH $.0420
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $17.00
Energy Charge.......
On Peak (summer only)……. PER KWH $.1443
Mid Peak…… PER KWH $.0827
Off Peak……. PER KWH $.0441
Effective for bills mailed on or after October 1, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $18.00
Energy Charge.......
On Peak (summer only)……. PER KWH $.1485
Mid Peak…… PER KWH $.0868
Off Peak……. PER KWH $.0463
Small Commercial Service
These rates are applied to all electric service, for which no specific schedule is provided, supplied at one point of delivery and measured through one-kilowatt hour meter.
These rates include a demand charge which are for the 15-minute period of customer’s greatest use during the month.
For these rates, the facilities charges and the demand charges will not change throughout the three waves of increases. The facilities charges will remain at $23 while the demand charge will remain at $10 per KW.
What will change, however, is the energy charge which will have a variety of changes over the three waves. The first wave will see the energy charge be at $.0495 per kwh for the summer and $.0330 per kwh for the winter. The second wave will see the summer drop to $.0437 per kwh and the winter increase to $.0344 per kwh. The third and final wave will have the energy charge be $.0384 per kwh.
Large General Service
These rates are applied to all electric service required by customers on the premises, for which no specific schedule is provided, when supplied at one delivery point and measured through one kilowatt hour meter.
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024
Facilities Charge....... $140.00
Demand Charge....... $1,025.00
Each KW of Demand in Excess of 100 KW....... PER KW $10.25
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0389
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $140.00
Demand Charge....... $1,050.00
Each KW of Demand in Excess of 100 KW....... PER KW $10.50
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0383
Effective for bills mailed on or after October 1, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $140.00
Demand Charge....... $1,075.00
Each KW of Demand in Excess of 100 KW....... PER KW$10.75
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0394
Large Power Service
These rates are applied to all electric service required by customer on the premises, for which no specific schedule is provided, when supplied at one delivery point and measured through one kilowatt hour meter..
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024
Facilities Charge....... $355.00
Demand Charge....... $10,250.00
Each KW of Demand in Excess of 1,000 KW....... PER KW $10.25
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0400
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2024- September 30, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $400.00
Demand Charge....... $10,500.00
Each KW of Demand in Excess of 1,000 KW....... PER KW $10.50
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0408
Effective for bills mailed on or after October 1, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $450.00
Demand Charge....... $10,750.00
Each KWof Demand in Excess of 1,000 KW....... PER KW $10.75
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0436
Institutional Service
These rates are applied to all institutional campuses with distribution systems served through one kilowatt hour meter and supplied at one delivery point.
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024
Facilities Charge....... $340.00
Demand Charge....... PER KW $10.50
Energy Charge....... PPER KWH $.0419
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $340.00
Demand Charge....... PER KW $11.00
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0418
Effective for bills mailed on or after October 1, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $340.00
Demand Charge....... PER KW $11.50
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0435
Night-Time Outdoor Lighting Service
These rates apply to unmetered automatically controlled outdoor lighting service operating all night.
Net Monthly facility charge:
150-watt HPS night watcher existing pole...... PER MONTH $6.95
150-watt HPS night watcher new pole...... PER MONTH $11.95
400-watt high pressure sodium existing pole...... .PER MONTH $18.00
400-watt high pressure sodium new pole...... PER MONTH $23.00
1,000-watt high pressure sodium existing pole...... .PER MONTH $32.50
1000-watt high pressure sodium new pole...... PER MONTH $37.50
Municipal Service
These rates are applied to all electric service for facilities of the City of Conway, for which no specific schedule is provided, supplied at one point of delivery and measured through one kilowatt hour meter.
For these rates, the facilities charges and the demand charges will not change throughout the three waves of increases. The facilities charges will remain at $40 while the demand charge will remain at $10 per KW.
What will change, however, is the energy charge which will have a variety of changes over the three waves. The first wave will see the energy charge be at $.0431 per kwh, $.0415 per kwh for the second wave and $.0416 per kwh for the third wave.
Electricity Intensive Load Service
These rates are applied to all electric service required by customers on the premises, for which no specific schedule is provided, when supplied at one delivery point and measured through one kilowatt hour meter.
Electricity Intensive Load (EIL) is defined as customers whose electrical load has at least one of the two attributes: customer loads where electricity is the predominant input to the business production and/or any load where the load factor or total energy consumption is estimated to be or is appreciably higher than previous consumption at the service location and other customers operating in a similarly-sized and type of facility.
Examples of EILs are server farms, an aggregation of microprocessor-based computing equipment within a home, garage or business or special purpose data centers.
The changes to ELIs, beginning Oct. 1, are that the facilities charge will be $450, the demand charge will be $10,750 with each KW of Demand in Excess of 1,000 KW being $10.75 per kwh and the energy charge will be $.0436 per kwh.
Large Power Service/Large General Service Economic Development Rates
These rates are applied to all electric service required by customers on the premises, for which no specific schedule is provided, when supplied at one delivery point and measured through one kilowatt hour meter.
These will be economic development rates for large corporations that may require additional improvements unique to the customers. In these situations, Conway Corp will enter into a contact with the customer that outlines the additions and improvements required for the customer.
Net Metering Rates
These rates are for residential service to single family residences or commercial establishments through one meter, capable of measuring the difference between electricity supplied by Conway Corporation and the electricity generated by an approved Net Metering Facility and fed back to the Corporation’s distribution system.
For residential net metering customers, the facility chargers will increase by one dollar throughout each wave starting at $16 effective Oct 1.
The energy charges will change throughout the three waves. The first wave the energy charge will be $.0691 per kwh for the summer rates and $.0636 per kwh for the winter rates. For the second wave, the energy charge will increase to $.0706 per kwh for the summer rates and the winter rates will increase to $.0651 per kwh. For the final wave, the energy charge will increase to $.0708 per kwh.
There will also be separate rates under this category for commercial net metering customers.
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024
Facilities Charge....... $140.00
Demand Charge....... $1,025.00
Each KWof Demand in Excess of 100 KW....... PER KW $10.25
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0389
Effective for bills mailed October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $140.00
Demand Charge....... $1,050.00
Each KWof Demand in Excess of 100 KW....... PER KW $10.50
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0383
Effective for bills mailed on or after October 1, 2025
Facilities Charge....... $140.00
Demand Charge....... $1,075.00
Each KWof Demand in Excess of 100 KW....... PER KW $10.75
Energy Charge....... PER KWH $.0394
The hearing will be live-streamed to Facebook, YouTube and Conway Corporation channel 22.
