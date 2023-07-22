The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has set a Location and Design public hearing for 4-7 p.m. Sept. 7 to discuss a project for Highway 65B (Harkrider Street) improvements.
The hearing will be held at the Don Owen Sports Complex where ARDOT will showcase its proposal to widen Highway 65B between Bruce Street and Highway 64 in Faulkner County.
The project will consist of widening Highway 65B (Harkrider Street) for 0.73 miles between Bruce Street and Highway 64 (Oak Street).
ARDOT officials said that the widening would upgrade the existing four-lane section to four 11-foot travel lanes with one 12-foot, two-way left turn lane with curb and gutter. It will also include five-foot sidewalks with a three-foot grass berm on both sides of the road.
The project would also upgrade storm water drainage infrastructure, update the existing traffic signal at the intersection of 6th Street and Highway 65B (Harkrider Street), along with a new traffic signal at the intersection of College Ave/3rd Street and Highway 65B (Harkrider Street).
The project is scheduled to begin in late 2023.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
