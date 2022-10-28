The Arkansas Archeological Survey is hosting a Public Archeology Day in Little Rock on Nov. 12.
Archeology organizations from around the region will host booths and short presentations with family friendly activities focusing on different aspects of archeological research including stone tools, pottery, archeo-geophysics, animal bones, 3-D prints and historic preservation.
Public Archeology Day will be held at the Old State House Museum in downtown Little Rock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can come at any time and stay as long as they are able. Most booths will have hands-on activities and take away items for people of all ages to enjoy and short presentations will provide a brief overview of a variety of topics of current research in Arkansas archeology.
“We are so excited that our archeology colleagues from surrounding states are joining us for Public Archeology Day,” State Archeologist Melissa Zabecki said. “All of them love getting the public involved in local archeology, so they will be great resources for questions and information about the archeology all around us in Arkansas and the south. We hope people all over Arkansas take this opportunity to come out and meet all of these great archeologists.”
Public Archeology Day is being held in conjunction with the Southeastern Archaeological Conference (SEAC), an annual regional meeting of archeologists. In addition to Public Archeology Day, SEAC will also be hosting a Native Art Market in the Doubletree Hotel next door to the Old State House Museum on Nov. 11 and 12. You can get all of the details about SEAC at south easternarchaeology.org
