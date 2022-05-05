The public is invited to a singing at Centerville United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. This community event goes back to 1883, and it is now on the agenda of the Faulkner County Singing Club.
A note in the 1943 Log Cabin Democrat said: “The 60th annual singing would be held at the new Methodist Church at Centerville.” This “new” meant the remodeled building which retained its wooden ceiling and still reflects a quality sound.
The church is approximately 2 miles east of Woolly Hollow State park in northern Faulkner County. It welcomes singers, advocates, and others who might enjoy an hour or so of southern gospel music.
