The Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and My Country Y107 have partnered to host a Park and Pray event Sunday to honor first responders and health care workers throughout the county.
The social-distancing event will include a parade of lights “to salute health care workers and staff at Baptist Health-Conway and Conway Regional Medical Center” as well as first responders.
“The public is invited to join the organizations as they recognize these two facilities, their teams, and the first responders who serve the Faulkner County community,” organizers said. “Those on the frontlines of health care and general safety are working tirelessly to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sunday’s event will be held with the intent of encouraging these workers and showing our immense gratitude.”
Personnel from more than 20 departments and agencies throughout the county will be on hand in their vehicles for the parade of lights, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Baptist Health-Conway parking lot before caravanning to Conway Regional.
A tentative schedule of events outlines praise and worship music beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the main parking lot of Baptist Health-Conway as the OEM vehicles stage for the parade, organizers said. A prayer will be offered at 7 p.m. as the parade begins, followed by a chorus of horns in support of health care and first responder heroes. Upon completion of the Baptist Health Park and Pray, all vehicles will head to Conway Regional Medical Center’s West Parking Lot where a second parade and Park and Pray event will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“In conjunction with the Parade of Lights, the Park and Pray event will join with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) personnel to salute hospital staff and first responders with a prayer for all and a chorus of vehicles honking loudly,” organizers said. “The event is open to all community members who wish to join.”
For more information contact Jimmy Wiedower with the Faulkner County OEM at 501-450-4935 or JR Runyon at My Country Y107 501-279-6797.
